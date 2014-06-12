8 Delicious Ways to Make Iced Tea

Now that it finally feels like summertime, it's only fitting that it's also National Iced Tea Month. Nothing beats sitting outside (with sunscreen, of course) and drinking a cold glass of iced tea. Looking to dress up your usual brew? Here are 8 refreshing recipes found on Instagram to help you beat the heat!

Minty magic

On a hot summer day, mint tea feels extra refreshing. Shown here is brewed mint tea jazzed up with lemon, honey, and fresh peaches.

Frozen flavor

Tired of ice watering down your drink? Take a tip from this recipe: Pour brewed tea in an ice cube tray, freeze, and then add the cubes to liquid tea for a cold sip that’s not diluted. Pictured are iced mango black tea and green tea, each with a sweet touch of rock candy.

A taste of Thailand

Thai iced tea is a sweet treat you'll love, and this version uses coconut milk for an extra delicious flavor. Using jasmine tea, black tea, or a mix of both, brew the tea strong and sweeten it to your liking. Let chill for a few hours. To serve, fill a glass with ice and pour in the tea. Top with coconut milk for a splash of creamy sweetness.

Fruity infusion

For a refreshing twist on tea, steep a fruity herbal tea bag in cold water and add ice.

With a cherry on top

You know we love flavored ice cubes, so we were psyched to find this recipe for iced tea with tart cherry mint cubes. Fill ice cube molds with tart cherry juice and one mint leaf each and freeze. For the tea, measure out 5 cups of water and place in one saucepan. Measure out 5 more cups of water for a second saucepan. Heat the water until it’s almost boiling. Remove from the heat and add tea bags (this version has 3 black tea and 2 oolong tea bags in one pan and 5 green tea bags in the other). Let them steep for just under 5 minutes and pour the tea into a pitcher. Add 2 cups of water to the tea, and let chill for 3-5 hours. Serve with ice cubes, mint sprigs, and fresh cherries.

Orange crush

Get some vitamin C with this iced tea recipe—it's made with OJ for a citrus touch. Steep 12 Earl Grey tea bags and an orange peel in 4 cups of boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and orange peel and pour into a large pitcher. Stir in ¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice and 1/4 cup honey until the honey is dissolved. Add cold water and refrigerate for 2 hours until chilled. Stir and serve over ice with orange wedges.

Grown-up Arnold Palmer

For a spiked version of the classic drink, mix ½ cup lemonade, ½ cup iced tea, 2 oz. vodka, and ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and mint leaf for added zest.

Spiced tea

Try this recipe when you're sitting poolside and want a refreshing cocktail. Take 1 cup of brewed tea and mix in 2 oz. coconut rum, 1 oz. amaretto, and 1 oz. cinnamon simple syrup. To make the homemade syrup, heat 1 cup of water and add 4 cinnamon sticks and 4 tablespoons of sugar. Boil for 10 minutes.



MORE:

The Healing Power of Tea

Make It: Spiced Green Tea Smoothie

9 More Refreshing Iced Tea Recipes