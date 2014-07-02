7 Patriotic Fourth of July Dessert Ideas

The Fourth of July means food, fireworks, friends, family—and fun, themed desserts. Here are 7 patriotic ideas from Instagram.
The Fourth of July means food, fireworks, friends, family—and fun, themed desserts. If you're not sure what to make for a sweet treat this Friday, we've got you covered. From fruity pops to striped smoothies, we scoured Instagram for the most delicious desserts that will be please everyone at the party.
Red, White, and Blueberry Popsicles
If you've been looking for a healthy popsicle recipe, look no further than this striped blueberry and strawberry version from @tessa_stylesweetca. Get the recipe.
[embed]
[/embed]
Fruit Flag
As @healthymama734 did here, fruit flags are cute and super easy to make for a 4th of July party. Skewer blueberries, sliced strawberries, and sliced bananas into a flag design and serve!
[embed]
[/embed]
Strawberry Snacks
For a fruit-filled snack, we love @mcmanicka's mini strawberry cups that you can pull together in no time. Just hull strawberries, fill with whipped cream, and top each with a blueberry and flag toothpick.
[embed]
[/embed]
Fourth of July Vodka Milkshakes
For a boozy treat, try these decadent milkshake "shots" from @tipsybartender. Get the recipe.
[embed]
[/embed]
Red, White, and Blue Cobbler
Cobbler is a tried and true summer treat, and this berry version from @entertainingiseasy is perfect when topped with low-fat ice cream at a barbecue. Get the recipe.
[embed]
[/embed]
Jell-O Cups
Take your usual Jell-O offering up a notch with these patriotic (and pretty!) party-ready cups from @cateringbyheather. It doesn't get much easier than this: Make blue Jell-O and top with whipped topping and strawberries for a quick dessert.
[embed]
[/embed]
Freedom Smoothie
Start your day off with a sweet layered smoothie, like this one from @buyconscious made with strawberries, cherries, blueberries, banana, and agave. Get the recipe.
[embed]
[/embed]