7 Healthier Shamrock Shakes You Can Make at Home

Even if you rarely eat fast food, there's one item that's likely testing your resolve this month. Yes, we're talking about McDonald's beloved, limited-time-only, oh-so-perfectly minty Shamrock Shake.

Now you might be asking yourself, "How bad could one little milkshake really be?" You're not going to like the truth. A small, 12-ounce Shamrock Shake contains 530 calories, 15 grams of fat (including 1 gram of dangerous trans fat), plus a whopping 73 grams of sugar. Again, that's the small. A large has 820 calories.

We're not saying you shouldn't order one, but if you really love this seasonal treat and you're worried about what multiple Shamrock Shakes could do to your waistline, it might be time to turn to some other options.

With St. Patrick's Day next Tuesday, these 7 healthier recipes from Pinterest are ready to fulfill your craving:

This take uses heart-healthy avocados for the green coloring. Get the recipe from Skinnytaste

Top your off shake with dark chocolate chips, which are a better source of antioxidants than regular chocolate. Get the recipe from Chocolate-Covered Katie

We love that this drink uses frozen vanilla yogurt over high-fat ice cream. (Yes, it has food coloring but it looks the most like the original.) Get the recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch

A few spinach leaves give this skinny version a hint of green plus a little vitamin A. And, no, you won't taste them. Get the recipe from Shugary Sweets

Vanilla frozen yogurt, almond milk, and peppermint extract make for a creamy treat. (FYI: It uses food coloring). Get the recipe from Made to Be a Momma



The mint leaves in this recipe could also help soothe an upset stomach. Spinach also amps up the green factor. Get the recipe from An Edible Mosaic

Kale is what gives this healthy drink its color plus a little vitamin K. Get the recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips



