7 Full-Sized Cupcakes With 200 Calories or Less

If I could choose my one sweets weakness, it would be cupcakes. Maybe it's the creamy icing that melts in your mouth or the feeling of moist, fluffy cake on your tongue. No matter what you love about them, there's no denying they're delicious...and tempting.

Despite its cute exterior, just one cupcake can be filled with sugar, fat, and calories galore. The good news: There are recipes out there that can satisfy your cravings without having to cut the poor thing in half.

In honor of National Cupcake Day, here are 7 full-size treats for 200 calories or less you can enjoy to your heart's content:

Chocolate Chip Angel Cupcakes

Calories: 69

You could enjoy two of these treats for less than 150 calories. Not to mention the coconut sprinkled on top gives the vanilla frosting an extra kick. Get the recipe: Chocolate Chip Angel Cupcakes



Lemon Angel Food Cupcakes

Calories: 144

Citrus fans will love the lemon icing on these cupcakes, and the flower toppers make for pretty decoration. Get the recipe: Lemon Angel Food Cupcakes

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

Calories: 150

Cocoa powder and dark chocolate chunks give these cupcakes a rich taste. Bonus: each one has 3.1 grams of protein to help keep you satisfied. Get the recipe: Double Chocolate Cupcakes

Photo: MyRecipes.com



Double Ginger Cupcakes

Calories: 155

A lemon glaze makes the perfect finishing touch for these cupcakes which call for both dried and fresh ginger. The soothing spice is thought to help reduce inflammation, too. Get the recipe: Double Ginger Cupcakes

Photo: MyRecipes.com

Chocolate Cupcakes

Calories: 185

Thanks to unsweetened cocoa and baking chocolate, there is such a thing as a healthier chocolate cupcake. Get the recipe: Chocolate Cupcakes

Photo: MyRecipes.com



Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes

Calories: 191

These dainty beauties have a third of the calories and fat of your average cupcake (eggs and oil stand in for butter), and the snowy unsweetened coconut topping adds a dose of fiber. Get the recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes





Coffee Cupcakes

Calories: 192

Cupcakes with breakfast? Don't mind if we do. This recipe calls for either instant espresso or coffee granules in both the cupcakes and the espresso syrup that goes on top. Get the recipe: Coffee Cupcakes

Photo: MyRecipes.com



