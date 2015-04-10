7 Delicious New Takes on Avocado Toast

It seems that every kind of food, no matter how basic, is getting fancy these days: Broth, coffee, jerkyâand now toast.

If you have any doubt that toast has gone gourmet, remember that Gwyneth PaltrowÂ compared toast (specifically, avocado toast) to âa favorite pair of jeansâ in her 2013 cookbookÂ Itâs All Good ($20, amazon.com). And we all know Gwyneth means a very expensive, fancy favorite pair of jeans. More recently, the Better on Toast ($16, amazon.com) cookbook was released, and it is full of 70(!) different recipes for taking this morning staple to another level.

Still, we agree with Gwyneth that the tastiest way to get in on this trend is via the humble, yet versatile avocado. Whether youâre already a devotee of âavo toastâ or not, weâve got some variations on it that youâve got to try.

As a guide: We used sprouted multigrain bread from Alvarado Street Bakery ($33 for 6 loavesâfreeze them!, amazon.com), and about Â¼ of an avocado for each slice, unless otherwise noted. Have 2 slices for a meal with a salad, or 1 slice as a snack.

Classic

Whole-grain (or sourdough) bread, mashed avocado, sea salt, black pepper. Add hot sauce or red pepper flakes for some heat, if you like.

Smoked salmon

Whole-grain bread, mashed avocado, 2 Tbsp. flaked smoked salmon, 1 tsp. lemon zest, pepper. Sliced red onion is optional.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Egg

Whole-grain bread, mashed avocado, 1 fried egg (be extra on-trend by frying in coconut oil), salt and pepper.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Veg-heavy

Whole-grain bread, mashed avocado, 6 thin slices cucumber, 4 to 6 thin slices radish, 1 Tbsp. chopped olives. Drizzle with 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Nacho

Whole-grain bread, mashed avocado, 2 Tbsp. salsa (drained), 1 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar or jack. Broil until the cheese melts (watch carefully to prevent burning).

Photo: Beth Lipton

Seedy

Whole-grain bread, mashed avocado mixed with 1 tsp. chia seeds, 2 tsp. each sunflower andÂ hemp seeds, a splash of lemon juice, salt and pepper. Top with more seeds, if desired.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Chocolate

In a blender or food processor, combine 1 chopped avocado with 1/3 cup cacao powder, Â½ cup pure maple syrup, a splash of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth, adding water 1 Tbsp. at a time if needed to reach desired texture. (Yield: About 1 cup; use about 2 Tbsp. per bread slice. Cover and refrigerate remaining chocolate-avocado spread, if you can stop yourself from eating it off a spoon.)

Photo: Beth Lipton

