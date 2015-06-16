6 Ways to Upgrade Your Fro-Yo

Creative toppings make classic frozen yogurt anything but plain vanilla.

Start with...

1/2 cup vanilla frozen yogurt. Look for a product that has as few ingredients as possible and, ideally, contains active cultures, like the one from Haagen-Dazs. (It has 170 calories, 3 grams of fat and seven ingredients, all recognizable.)

Kettle corn + peanuts

Top yogurt with a combination of 1/4 cup kettle corn (such as Boom Chicka Pop) and 1 Tbsp. chopped dry-roasted, lightly salted peanuts. (72 calories, 6g fat)

Lemon-blackberry crunch

Spoon 1 Tbsp. jarred lemon curd onto yogurt. Top with 1/3 cup blackberries and 1 Tbsp. toasted sliced almonds. (113 calories, 4g fat)

Peach Melba

Top yogurt with half a ripe medium-size peach (chopped), 1/2 cup raspberries and 1 Tbsp. hemp seeds for crunch. (106 calories, 4g fat)

Balsamic strawberries

Toss 1 cup sliced hulled strawberries with 2 tsp. sugar, 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt. Let stand at room temperature until mixture is juicy and berries have softened, at least 1 hour. Spoon onto yogurt. (95 calories, 1g fat)

Chocolate-hazelnut-goji

Microwave 1 Tbsp. chocolate hazelnut spread (look for a lower-sugar brand, like Justin's) until just softened, 10 to 20 seconds. Spoon over frozen yogurt and sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. dried goji berries. (115 calories, 7g fat)

Affogato

Pour 1 shot of espresso or 3 Tbsp. strongly brewed coffee over yogurt. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate shavings. (51 calories, 3g fat)

