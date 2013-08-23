6 Sriracha Recipes For Spicy Food Lovers

Sriracha is probably a staple in every spicy food lover's kitchen.

This garlicky Thai sauce (made from chili pepper paste, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt) packs some serious heat.

For those not familiar with it, consider yourself warned.

But if you're a fan, you probably squeeze it onto just about everything you eat. If you're looking for more new ways to enjoy Sriracha, look no further.

We've rounded up some recipes that are sure to satisfy your spicy food cravings.

Sriracha Glazed Chicken Skewers

Kitchen Meets Girl's Ashley Whitmore kicks up the grilling heat with her Sriracha-Glazed Chicken Skewers. Definitely not your average kebab!

Photo: Megan Carroll

Sriracha Deviled Eggs

Now here's a fiery twist on a classic appetizer dish. Megan Carroll's "You Had Me At Sriracha" Deviled Eggs are sure to awaken your taste buds. Visit AKitschyKitchenBlog.com for the full recipe.

Photo: Lisa Taylor

Crusty Sriracha Cheddar Pepper Jack Swirl Bread

Carb lovers rejoice! Lisa Taylor takes swirly breads to a whole new level with her Crusty Sriracha Cheddar Pepper Jack Swirl Bread. Her blog Parsley, Sage & Sweet has the full recipe.

Photo: ABeautifulMess.com

Sriracha Bloody Mary

Brunch isn't quite brunch without a Bloody Mary. Our friends over at ABeautifulMess created an extra spicy version of this classic cocktail.

Photo: BevCooks.com

Sriracha Chicken Pozole

Bev over at Bev Cooks offers up this Sriracha chicken pazole that is sure to have people asking for the recipe. Get it here.

Photo: SouthernSouffle.com

Sriracha Pecan Brittle Brownies

Sriracha for dessert? You bet! Erika from SouthernSouffle.com certainly got our attention with her sweet and spicy Sriracha Pecan Brittle Brownies.