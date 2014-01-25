6 Delicious Bread Recipes

Preparing homemade bread may seem like a huge undertaking, but these 6 simple and wholesome recipes are 100% worthwhile. And making them yourself means you'll be avoiding any excess preservatives and sodium.Bake this crusty bread over the weekend, and use it to make hearty sandwiches for the week. You'll love the fresh-baked taste, and even though it's white bread, you'll get a small amount of fiber in each slice.Sugar, dry yeast, fat-free milk, butter, all-purpose flour, salt, cooking spray187