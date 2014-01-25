6 Delicious Bread Recipes

Preparing homemade bread may seem like a huge undertaking, but these 6 simple and wholesome recipes are 100% worthwhile. And making them yourself means you'll be avoiding any excess preservatives and sodium.

Butter Crust Sandwich Bread

Bake this crusty bread over the weekend, and use it to make hearty sandwiches for the week. You'll love the fresh-baked taste, and even though it's white bread, you'll get a small amount of fiber in each slice.

Ingredients: Sugar, dry yeast, fat-free milk, butter, all-purpose flour, salt, cooking spray

Calories: 187

Try this recipe: Butter Crust Sandwich Bread
2 of 6 James Carrier

Zucchini Bread With Moroccan Spices

Sneak in a few extra veggies with this savory baked good. Zucchini and red pepper add a spot of color plus some vitamin C, while the cumin seeds and chili flakes complete the spicy finish.

Ingredients: Dry yeast, biga, grated zucchini, bread flour, whole-wheat flour, salt, parsley, red bell pepper, unsalted roasted pistachios, cumin seeds, hot chili flakes, cornmeal

Calories: 76

Try this recipe: Zucchini Bread with Moroccan Spices
3 of 6 Karry Hosford

Banana Blueberry Bread

Mixing fruit into bread gives it an all-natural sweetness as well as plenty of extra moisture. Plus bananas and blueberries are both rich in figure-friendly fiber.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, quick-cooking grits, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil, banana, blueberries, eggs, cooking spray

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Banana Blueberry Bread
4 of 6

Sunflower-Wheat Loaf

Give you regular wheat bread a kick by adding nutty sunflower seeds and dried blueberries. You'll still get all the health benefits—nearly 3 grams of fiber per slice—but with fresh new flavors.

Ingredients: Dry yeast, whole-wheat flour, honey, vegetable oil, dark molasses, salt, wheat germ, cornmeal, bread flour, sunflower seeds, dried blueberries, cooking spray

Calories: 157

Try this recipe: Sunflower-Wheat Loaf
5 of 6

Rich Tomato Bread

Go Mediterranean with this quick-baking bread. Though it may take a bit of prep work, the bread's delicious with hummus or it can be served as part of a Greek feast. And the best part is that you get plenty of savory flavor but none of the blood-pressure-boosting sodium.

Ingredients: Sun-dried tomatoes, dry yeast, bread flour, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, egg, cooking spray, butter

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Rich Tomato Bread
6 of 6 Randy Mayor

Marbled-Chocolate Banana Bread

Serve this bread as a decadent dessert or sweet breakfast option. Chocolate and bananas blend together perfectly, but the low-fat dairy products and egg substitute keep this bread on the diet-friendly list. And if you want a really rich treat, top you slice with peanut butter.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, butter, ripe bananas, egg substitute, low-fat yogurt, semisweet chocolate chips, cooking spray

Calories: 183

Try this recipe: Marbled-Chocolate Banana Bread

