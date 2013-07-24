6 British-Inspired Recipes to Celebrate the Royal Baby

A big congratulations are in order for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and husband Prince William on their little bundle of joy! The royal couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, July 22 in London.

As our well wishes go out to the happy family, our stomachs are looking to celebrate in a different way—the British way! Make one of these recipes while we all eagerly await a better glimpse (and guess the name) of the new baby.

Royal Gin and Tonic



What could be more British than a gin and tonic? This recipe gets the royal treatment with a splash of champagne in each glass. Cheers!

Try this recipe: Royal Gin and Tonic

Cucumber Sandwich



Light snacks, like this mini cucumber sandwich, are a popular teatime treat in Great Britain. Each bread round is topped with low-fat cream cheese, one cucumber slice, and a sprig of fresh dill. For an even healthier version, swap whole-grain bread for the white bread.

Snack on three sandwiches for just 120 calories.

Try this recipe: Cucumber Sandwiches

Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie



Shepherd’s Pie, the quintessential British comfort food, is packed with cheese, potatoes, meat, and veggies. Try our Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie for a healthier version made with low-fat yogurt and fresh veggies, which provide vitamins C and B6. Lower fat even more by using lean ground turkey.

Try this recipe: Celery Root Shepherd's Pie

Cherry Ginger Scones



Scones are another teatime fave, and we’ve found a healthier version for you! This recipe is loaded with fiber and protein, and swaps in oats and whole-wheat pastry flour in favor of regular flour. And, you’ll get to use your fresh summer cherries.

Enjoy one scone for 348 calories.

Try this recipe: Cherry Ginger Scones



Mini Shrimp Pot Pie



Traditionally, the English love their Fish Pie, a comfort food loaded with white fish, (such as cod, haddock, or halibut) potatoes, and white sauce. Our Mini Shrimp Pot Pie is the next best thing! Plus, it’s healthier and, let’s be honest, it's super adorable!

One mini pie is 303 calories.

Try this recipe: Mini Shrimp Pot Pie

Lemon-Blueberry Eton Mess



The name "Eton Mess" may not sound appetizing, but it’s a popular British dessert first served at Eton College. Fresh fruit (usually strawberries) is layered with meringue and whipped cream. Our version trades in blueberries, Greek yogurt, meringue cookies, and a splash of alcohol and lemon zest to balance out the sweet and reduce the calories.

Enjoy one-cup of this parfait-style treat for 172 calories.

Try this recipe: Lemon-Blueberry Eton Mess

