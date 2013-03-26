5 Yummy Recipes for Spinach Day



Happy Spinach day! Tap into your inner Popeye today and chow down on this versatile and nutrient-packed leafy green.

It's the right idea to think of spinach as a pick-me-up: it's packed with iron which delivers energy-boosting oxygen to your cells.

Spinach also contains antioxidants which may help prevent ovarian, breast, and colon cancer.

What's more, it's loaded with folate, a B-vitamin that can prevent birth defects.

Ready to go green with spinach? Try one of the tasty recipes below!

Spinach and Cheese Pizza

Ingredients: Whole wheat pizza dough, goat cheese, spinach, onion, olive oil, salt and pepper

Calories: 384

Try this recipe: Spinach and Cheese Pizza

Apple Spinach Chicken

Ingredients: Chicken breast, spinach, Granny Smith apple, spicy brown mustard, garlic clove, vegetable oil, salt, pepper and apple cider vinegar

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Apple Spinach Chicken

Spinach Pesto Dip

Ingredients: Frozen spinach, Greek yogurt, Sun-dried tomato pesto and salt

Calories: 141

Try this recipe: Spinach Pesto Dip

Springtime Risotto Soup

Ingredients: Low-sodium chicken broth, spinach, asparagus, Arborio rice, onion, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon rind and nutmeg

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Springtime Risotto Soup

Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad

Ingredients: Baby spinach, grass-fed steak, red onion, cilantro, soy sauce, peanuts, dark brown sugar, lime juice, garlic and olive oil

Calories: 260

Try this recipe: Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad

