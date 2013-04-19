Try These 5 Recipes for National Garlic Day

Happy National Garlic Day! This little bulb may be pungent, but don't let strong-smelling breath deter you from its bounty of benefits (you can always freshen your breath with fennel).

Garlic was used in ancient times as a blood thinner and cervical cancer treatment, and we now know it contains antioxidants. These and other compounds may help you fight colds or recover from the sniffles faster, and may even help lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, according to an Australian study.

Toss in a little crushed garlic into your meal for a healthy kick or try one of these super easy recipes below!

Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic



Ingredients: Chicken breast, goat cheese, herb pasta sauce, garlic, basil, fettuccine

Calories: 503

Try this recipe: Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley and Lemon



Ingredients: Whole wheat spaghetti, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 331

Try this recipe: Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley and Lemon

Cantonese Spinach with Garlic



Ingredients: Baby spinach, garlic, rice vinegar, canola oil, sugar, salt

Calories: 92

Try this recipe: Cantonese Spinach with Garlic

Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus



Ingredients: Chickpeas, garlic, sun-dried tomato, black pepper, salt, water

Calories: 175

Try this recipe: Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir Fry

Ingredients: Turkey tenderloin, garlic, sesame oil, chicken broth, red bell pepper, broccoli florets, water chestnuts, soy sauce, salt, cornstarch

Calories: 262

Try this recipe: Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir Fry

