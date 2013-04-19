Try These 5 Recipes for National Garlic Day

Happy National Garlic Day! This little bulb may be pungent, but don't let strong-smelling breath deter you from its bounty of benefits (you can always freshen your breath with fennel).
Garlic was used in ancient times as a blood thinner and cervical cancer treatment, and we now know it contains antioxidants. These and other compounds may help you fight colds or recover from the sniffles faster, and may even help lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, according to an Australian study.
Toss in a little crushed garlic into your meal for a healthy kick or try one of these super easy recipes below!
Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic
Ingredients: Chicken breast, goat cheese, herb pasta sauce, garlic, basil, fettuccine
Calories: 503
Try this recipe: Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley and Lemon
Ingredients: Whole wheat spaghetti, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, black pepper, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 331
Try this recipe: Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley and Lemon
Cantonese Spinach with Garlic
Ingredients: Baby spinach, garlic, rice vinegar, canola oil, sugar, salt
Calories: 92
Try this recipe: Cantonese Spinach with Garlic
Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus
Ingredients: Chickpeas, garlic, sun-dried tomato, black pepper, salt, water
Calories: 175
Try this recipe: Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus
Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir Fry
Ingredients: Turkey tenderloin, garlic, sesame oil, chicken broth, red bell pepper, broccoli florets, water chestnuts, soy sauce, salt, cornstarch
Calories: 262
Try this recipe: Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir Fry
