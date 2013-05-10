5 Shrimp Recipes for National Shrimp Day

Happy National Shrimp Day! What better time of year to celebrate this tasty crustacean? The weather is warm enough for shrimp on the grill, in a picnic salad, or as a party appetizer.

Alyssa Walter
May 10, 2013

Happy National Shrimp Day! What better time of year to celebrate this tasty crustacean? The weather is warm enough for shrimp on the grill, in a picnic salad, or as a party appetizer.

Don’t let the small size fool you, this seafood really pulls its weight in the nutrition department, packing 50% of your daily protein, as well as iron and omega-3s. It's also relatively low in fat and calories.

Shrimp cook in a flash and can be easily incorporated into dishes from a variety of global cuisines. So forget the shrimp cocktail and try one of these internationally inspired recipes today!

Grilled-Shrimp Souvlaki

Try this recipe: Grilled-Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls with Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Try this recipe: Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls

Shrimp Roll

Try this recipe: Shrimp Roll

Chopped Taco Salad with Shrimp

Try this recipe: Chopped Taco Salad with Shrimp

Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry

Try this recipe: Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up