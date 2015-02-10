5 Sexy Chocolate Treats for Valentine’s Day

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like chocolate, and with good reason. By now you already know about chocolate’s aphrodisiac power; though you probably didn’t need science to tell you that.

This year, make your sweetheart feel extra special (and amorous) by whipping up an indulgent chocolate treat. Or, if your partner is the chef in the relationship, leave this story up on your phone or computer to drop the hint…

Dark Chocolate Cherry Brownies

It’s a given that sinking your teeth into a luscious brownie is a sensual experience, so already these treats are a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. But they also carry a secret “weapon”—they’re made with beets. The bright-red vegetables have been used since ancient times as a libido booster. Why? They contain compounds that boost circulation (similar to what Viagra does). Get the recipe: Dark Chocolate Cherry Brownies

Fudgy Flourless Brownies

Another tasty brownie, this one is excellent if you or your sweetie are sensitive to gluten. Nothing is less sexy than a stomachache. Get the recipe: Fudgy Flourless Brownies

Chocolate Pudding Pie with Salted Peanut Crust

Whip up this indulgent treat if you want to tease your honey with the tastes of salty and sweet. Peanuts may also help increase libido; they’re a good source of L-arginine, an amino acid that helps increase blood flow. Get the recipe: Chocolate Pudding Pie with Salted Peanut Crust

Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Don’t let stress kill the mood. Instead, feed each other bits of this crunchy, chewy, chocolaty bark. It takes just a few minutes to prep, so it’s as simple as a homemade dessert can be. Get the recipe: Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Warm Chocolate Cake with Citrus

What could be sexier than slowly savoring a spoonful of warm, rich chocolate cake? This one also has hazelnuts, which are a good source of zinc, linked to testosterone production. Get the recipe: Warm Chocolate Cake with Citrus

