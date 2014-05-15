5 Reasons to Try Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are all the rage lately! And for good reason: They're high in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, plus they're a great source of antioxidants. For such a tiny seed, they provide a whole host of health benefits.

You may already include chia seeds in your diet, but have you tried chia seed pudding? This thick and creamy pudding is so versatile, it can be customized to your taste preferences and eaten at almost any time of the day. Chia pudding makes for a super satisfying breakfast or snack as well as a tasty dessert, depending on what ingredients you choose to mix in.

Here are 5 seriously delicious recipes for chia seed pudding that you'll definitely want to try!

Almond Joy Chia Pudding

This recipe combines three flavor favorites—chocolate, coconut, and almond—into a cool, satisfying dessert that has a wonderfully sweet and coconut-y flavor, similar to that of an Almond Joy candy bar.

Chia Protein Pudding

This quick and easy-to-make pudding is packed with protein thanks to protein powder and the chia seeds. It makes a great recovery snack or light breakfast to keep you satisfied all morning long.

Chocolate Chia Pudding

This thick and chocolaty pudding is similar in texture to tapioca pudding. It's incredibly creamy and makes a great dessert when topped with a drizzle of peanut butter and banana slices.

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

This pumpkin pie chia pudding makes a tasty and nutritious breakfast or afternoon snack. Enjoy it on its own or top it with fruit and granola.

Banana Coconut Chia Pudding

The flavors of banana and coconut combine to make a tasty pudding that can be enjoyed for breakfast, snack, or a dessert. Make it ahead of time for a quick and easy breakfast!

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.