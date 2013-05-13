5 Protein Pancake Recipes from Food and Fitness Bloggers

I love a good protein pancake for breakfast. It's a quick and easy breakfast that is both nutritious and delicious and satisfies me until lunchtime. Long story short, a protein pancake is a great way to start the day!

I have a bunch of recipes for protein pancakes that I make time and time again, but I wanted to mix it up a little, so I asked some of my blog buddies for their favorite recipes. All of them sound delicious and the extra protein and whole ingredients are guaranteed to start your day off on a healthy note!

Perfect Protein Pancake

From The Fitnessista

This is a great recipe to make a large batch and freeze for the week. Just pop in the toaster and enjoy!

Sweet Potato Protein Pancakes

From Run Eat Repeat

Not sure what to do with leftover sweet potato from dinner? Throw them in this pancake recipe the next morning!

Cheese Danish Pancakes

From Kath Eats Real Food

These pancakes taste just like a cheese danish. And with a high protein content from low-fat cottage cheese and egg whites, this breakfast will keep you satisfied for hours.

Banana Bread Protein Pancakes

From Peanut Butter Fingers



If you love banana bread and pancakes, this recipe is the best of both worlds! It tastes indulgent but it's healthy and filling, too!

Protein-Packed Flour-Free Breakfast Pancake

From Fannetastic Food



This pancake is easy to make, high in protein, gluten/flour-free, and packed with nutrients and healthy fat.

