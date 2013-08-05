5 Delicious Ways to Eat Coconut Butter

I've been on a serious coconut butter kick lately. I recently discovered a vanilla cake batter variety of coconut butter (it's incredible), and I find myself sneaking spoonfuls of it straight from the jar almost every day. And, okay, sometimes those spoonfuls are multiples times a day. I'm obsessed with it.

My blog readers often ask me how I eat coconut butter (besides straight from the jar), and I often compare it to almond butter or another nut butter. It often comes in a jar, and it's a similar texture and consistency, but coconut butter is special in its own way. With that said, here are five delicious ways to eat it!



Photo credit: Chocolate Covered Katie

Blended into smoothies

Like coconut oil, coconut butter has a ton of health benefits, including that it might help you lose weight. Thanks to some seriously satisfying fat, consuming coconut butter makes you feel full, so you consume fewer calories later on, which is why I like adding a couple of tablespoons to my smoothies to help ward off my hunger between meals. Here's one of my favorite smoothie recipes: 2 tbsp coconut butter, 1 frozen banana, 1 cup almond milk,1 handful of fresh spinach, 1 tbsp honey, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon.

With fruit

One of my favorite ways to eat coconut butter is with fruit, such as sliced banana or fresh blueberries. I just add a spoonful to my fruit bowl and eat it together. Having a little bit of coconut butter with my fruit keeps for satisfied for much longer than eating fruit alone. It's a great addition to a fruit cup at breakfast or paired with sliced fruit after dinner as dessert.

Spread on toast or English muffins

Coconut butter is so delicious on toast or an English muffin. I spread it just like I would nut butter, and the warmth of the bread slightly melts the coconut butter, which makes it soft and gooey and even more wonderful. I love to layer slices of banana on top of my coconut butter for a quick breakfast or afternoon snack.

Melted and drizzled

When heated, coconut butter becomes a thick, creamy sauce that is easily drizzled over and stirred into a variety of foods. A few delicious ways to enjoy melted and drizzled coconut butter: in a bowl of oatmeal, swirled into mashed sweet potatoes, or over ice cream. Melted coconut butter adds a subtle, sweet flavor as well as satiety to whatever you are eating.

Mixed into no-bake cookies

At room temperature, coconut butter is soft (similar to nut butter). But when it's refrigerated, it hardens, which makes it a perfect ingredient for no-bake, dessert recipes, such as this one for No-Bake Almond Joy Cookies. The combination of flavors reminds me of an Almond Joy candy bar. It's the perfect summer treat!

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

