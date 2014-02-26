5 Delicious Pistachio Recipes



Happy National Pistachio Day! Delicious pistachios are one of the lowest calorie nuts—you can munch on a whopping 49 of these green gems for just 162 calories.

Pistachios also contain essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium and vitamin K, which support bone health, and powerful antioxidants such as lutein, which supports healthy skin and vision.

Why not celebrate the amazing pistachio today? Enjoy the nuts either as a snack or as an ingredient in one of these five delicious recipes:

Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese

Ingredients: Clementines or navel oranges, champagne vinegar, honey, extra-virgin olive oil, winter salad greens, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, goat cheese

Calories: 209

Try this Recipe: Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese

Red and Black Fruit Salad

Ingredients: Red plums, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, fresh orange juice, cinnamon, unsalted pistachios, mint

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Red and Black Fruit Salad

Tropical Trail Mix

Ingredients: Honey, canola oil, ground allspice, ground ginger, raw almonds, raw cashews, raw pistachios, unsweetened coconut flakes, dried pineapple, dried papaya

Calories: 162

Try this recipe: Tropical Trail Mix

Cardamom-Pistachio Biscotti

Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ground cardamom, salt, eggs, sugar, roasted unsalted pistachios

Calories: 23

Try this recipe: Cardamom-Pistachio Biscotti

Fruit and Nut Bark

Ingredients: Dried cherries, unsalted pistachios, crystallized ginger, dark chocolate

Calories: 189

Try this recipe: Fruit and Nut Bark