5 Delicious Banana-Free Smoothie Recipes

Bananas are ubiquitous in smoothie recipes, but don't go bananas if you're allergic to the tropical fruits, donât like them, or just donât have any on hand: You don't have miss out on good-for-you shakes. Just blend up one of these 'nana-free treats and sip away.

A few notes:

For all of these recipes, combine the ingredients in a blenderâpreferably high-speed, like the Vitamix ($382, amazon.com)âand blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add water a bit at a time until it's the consistency you like.

We gave suggested serving sizes, but remember that smoothie calories add up. Have a larger serving if the smoothie is a meal. If it's a snack, pour it into a smaller cup and sip slowly.

Don't leave out the pinch of salt. Your smoothie won't be salty, but it will have a brighter flavor.

If you're going to use almond milk, beware of packaged brands with fillers and sweeteners. One way to avoid all that is to make your own; it's super-easy to DIY.

RELATED: 8 Smoothie Bowl Recipes Youâll Love

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

Serves: 1

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen spinach

Â¼ cup fresh basil leaves

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds or almond butter

1 Tbsp. honey

Â½ tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

RELATED: Trying To Eat Right? Go Natural!

Peachy-Green Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1 1/2 cups frozen peach slices

1/2 cup frozen spinach

2 Tbsp. flax-chia or flax-hemp blend (such as Carrington Farms, $6.50 for 12 oz., amazon.com)

1 tsp. greens powder, optional (I like Sunfood Sun Is Shining, $40 for 8 oz., amazon.com)

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup or honey

Â¼ tsp. ground ginger, optional

Pinch of salt

RELATED: 26 Quick, Healthy Juice and Smoothie Recipes

Mighty Mango-Coconut Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 1/4 cups frozen mango chunks

1/2 cup frozen spinach

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

2 Tbsp. hemp or chia seeds, or flax-chia or flax-hemp blend

1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

Pinch of salt

RELATED: Eating Smart for Your Whole Body

Fudgesicle Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

1 cup milk (preferably coconut, but dairy or almond will work. Rice is too thin)

1/3 cup raw cacao powder (such as JoyFuel, $18 for 1 lb., amazon.com)

Â½ cup frozen spinach

Â½ avocado, peeled and pitted

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

pinch of salt

1 cup ice cubes

RELATED: Eat By Color

AB&J Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1/2 cup frozen spinach

1 cup frozen mixed berries

Â¼ cup almond butter

Â¼ cup oats

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

Pinch of salt

RELATED: The Health Must-Eat List: Nut Butters