40 Things You Didn't Know You Could Make in a Microwave

The microwave has been relegated to serve as a simple heater of leftovers, but it's good for so much more. No, we don’t mean they’re also a cancer-causing death trap — there’s little convincing evidence that microwave ovens release enough radiation to harm human beings. In fact, microwave ovens have been taking undeserved criticism for way too long: they’re called ovens for a reason, and they can create meals equal to anything from a standard oven.

Skeptical? We’ve put together a list of absolutely delicious meals — breakfast, snacks, dinner, and dessert — that will quickly make you forget all the disappointing, soggy pizza and rubbery leftover meat. Whip up just one of these beauties. You won’t believe your taste buds.

BREAKFAST

1. Strawberry and Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl

Buckwheat groats might sound a bit intimidating, but they’re a terrific source of complete protein and a great substitute for plain old morning oatmeal. This gluten-free breakfast combines oats, flax meal, and applesauce with fiber-rich buckwheat for a delicious meal that can't be beat in healthfulness or taste.

2. Crispy Microwaved Bacon

Here’s a hint: This method doesn’t involve paper towels. If you really like your bacon crispy (and who doesn’t?), try heating the slices on top of an overturned bowl; the extra fat drips down the sides, leaving you with an extraordinarily easy breakfast that no one will believe came straight out of a microwave.

3. Vegan Blueberry Muffin

Muffins that taste more like cake aren’t exactly a healthy breakfast choice, but this vegan version is definitely an exception. Made with fresh berries and coconut oil, there’s no need to fight this temptation — dig in!

4. One-Minute Quiche in a Mug

This versatile recipe

elivers perfection time after time, regardless of the ingredients. Instead of a pastry crust, this version mixes torn bread with the eggs, veggies, butter, and milk. This might just be your new favorite on-the-go breakfast!

5. French Toast in a Cup

It’s not quite as crunchy as thick French toast made in a pan, but this very viable alternative is nearly as tasty — and it only takes two minutes to make. Torn bread and whisked eggs remain the primary ingredients, and this breakfast is just as versatile as the traditional version. We like ours with cinnamon and a little vanilla extract!

6. Easy Poached Eggs

Ah, poached eggs. The best way to turn a simple breakfast food into a giant pain in the ass. The traditional method requires boiling water, using just enough salt and vinegar, keeping the water swirling at just the right speed, cracking the egg in just the right way... in other words, it's just too easy to screw up. But the trusty microwave can change all that: All you need is a microwave-safe bowl, hot water, and a little salt and vinegar (and, of course, an egg). A short zap later, you’ll have the perfect topper for any healthier breakfast sandwich.

7. Cinnamon Maple Breakfast Quinoa

This healthy breakfast imbues quinoa with a creamy, cinnamon-y quality to great effect, delivering a protein-packed, high-fiber breakfast that tastes like a pancake gone healthy.

8. Scrambled Eggs

Crack a couple of eggs into a bowl, scramble with a fork, and microwave in thirty second increments until cooked through, stirring at each interval. Alakazam, scrambled eggs! Throw in some chopped veggies and serve with a slice of toast for a complete, filling meal.

9. Peanut Butter, Banana, and Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie

Made with banana, egg whites, oats, and peanut butter, this “cookie” tastes like dessert, but might just be healthy enough to enjoy at breakfast time. (Well, at least occasionally.)

SNACKS AND EXTRAS

10. Sweet Potato and Parsnip Chips

For some slightly unusual chips, this recipe is a great way to use up some veggies. It comes out looking super classy — not to mention, these chips are a great excuse to experiment with some healthy dips!



