4 Surprisingly Light Cake Recipes

December 16, 2014
1 of 4 Andrew McCaul

We lightened up your favorites—like this Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake with fluffy, delicious vanilla frosting—for all your celebrations.

Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake

Cake ingredients: cooking spray, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, brewed coffee, canola oil, egg whites, apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract
Frosting ingredients: egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla extract

Calories: 352

Try this recipe: Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
2 of 4 Andrew McCaul

Coconut dream

Toasted coconut tops off the creamy, luscious frosting on our Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake. The secret to its super-rich texture: coconut milk.

Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake

Cake ingredients: cooking spray, sugar, dried coconut, unsalted butter, eggs, cake flour, baking powder, salt, unsweetened coconut milk, vanilla extract
Frosting ingredients: dried coconut, egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla extract

Calories: 378

Try this recipe: Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake
3 of 4 Andrew McCaul

Almond joy

Enjoy our Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle, and get 9 grams of protein from your dessert course.

Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle

Cake ingredients: cooking spray, sliced almonds, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsalted butter, cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, amaretto, vanilla extract, eggs
Brittle ingredients: sliced almonds, sugar, water, salt Calories: 334

Try this recipe: Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle
4 of 4 Andrew McCaul

Lovely layers

Want a showstopping and skinny dessert? Our Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake—made with light ice cream—will wow guests.

Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

Ingredients: hazelnuts, bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, half-and-half, brown sugar, salt, vanilla extract, chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream

Calories: 271

Try this recipe: Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

