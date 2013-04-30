4 Recipes for National Oatmeal Cookie Day

It’s National Oatmeal Cookie Day! You now have every reason to indulge in the beloved treat…though who needs an excuse to eat oatmeal cookies?

I for one didn’t think a warm oatmeal cookie could get any better, that is, until I learned it could actually be considered good for you. It may not be a health food per se, but oats are quite the superfood. Rich in fiber, oats can help lower cholesterol, prevent heart disease, and keep you full enough that you won’t eat the whole batch of cookies (hopefully).

So get your sweet fix and your daily fiber by making one of these delicious oatmeal cookie recipes. The Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookie has been dubbed America’s Healthiest Cookie because it includes three different superfoods… now that’s a guilt-free treat!

Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookie



Ingredients: salted butter, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, old-fashioned oats, salt, eggs, vanilla extract, walnuts, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 92

Try this recipe: Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookie

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie



Ingredients: oats, light brown sugar, dried sour cherries, peanut butter, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, all-purpose flour

Calories: 132 per cookie

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookie



Ingredients: unsalted butter, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, regular oats, salt, egg, vanilla extract, chopped pitted dates, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 91 per cookie

Try this recipe: Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookie

Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Ingredients: peanut butter, low-fat milk, semisweet chocolate chips, rolled oats

Calories: 160 per 2 clusters

Try this recipe: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

