4 Must-Try Lobster Recipes

Sunday, June 15 is National Lobster Day. So lap it up, lobster lovers, and indulge with these four healthy recipes–all under 450 calories!

Rachel Swalin
June 13, 2014

Seafood lovers, rejoice–Sunday, June 15 is National Lobster Day! While you already know this crustacean packs some seriously delicious meat, eating lobster comes with some nice health perks, too.

A 3-ounce serving of lobster contains 20% of your daily recommended amount of B12, according to the USDA. That's good news for your brain, which relies on the vitamin to help create DNA and red blood cells. It also guards against anemia, a blood condition that causes fatigue and weakness.

Plus, lobsters are chock full of protein (3 ounces contains 32% of the daily amount) and are a decent source of calcium (8%).

So lap it up, lobster lovers, and indulge with these four healthy recipes–all under 450 calories!

Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Calories per serving: 306
Try this recipe: Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Lobster Panzanella

Calories per serving: 167
Try this recipe: Lobster Panzanella

Lobster and Corn Salad With Tarragon Vinaigrette

Calories per serving: 290
Try this recipe: Lobster and Corn Salad With Tarragon Vinaigrette

Lobster Thermidor

Calories per serving: 419
Try this recipe: Lobster Thermidor

