4 Low-Calorie Cocktail Ideas for July 4th

The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays because it includes everything necessary for an awesome celebration: fun people, delicious barbecue fare, and some tasty adult beverages.

Of course, if you're enjoying the holiday to its fullest, it's all too easy to get wrapped up in the merriment, especially when it comes to having one too many drinks. Instead of letting your healthy habits go by the wayside on July 4th, opt for low-calorie cocktails.

You don't want the majority of your calories coming from beverages, so add one of these red, white, and blue-themed cocktails to your Independence Day celebration!

Blue Harvest Cocktail

Made with vodka, blue curacao, cranberry juice, agave, and red sprinkles, this cocktail from Ocean Home magazine is as tasty as it is festive! Independence Day never looked so delicious.

Tequila Bramble Cocktail

A mix of gin, lemon, fresh blackberries, and blackberry liqueur, this recipe from PopSugar will satisfy a craving for a fruity cocktail.

4th of July Cocktail

The perfect cocktail for the holiday! Made with sparkling water, Stevia, berries, peaches, mint, vodka, and Cointreau, your taste buds won't know what to think with so many amazing flavors mixed together. Check out the recipe from nutrition coach and food blogger Linda Wagner.

Red, White, and Blue Sangria (pictured above)

This recipe for Red, White, and Blue Sangria is probably one of the easiest you'll ever make. Just add mixed berries, seltzer, and grapefruit soda to white wine and you're good to go.

