4 Easy Snacks from The Biggest Loser's Jen Widerstrom

Jen Widerstrom knows what it's like to be hangry. That's why she suggests keeping healthy snack options on hand so you don't grab something that's not so great for you.

"Do a winter cleaning and replace everything with healthy snacks in the refrigerator," she says. "If I'm hungry I'll be in the Taco Bell drive through. I will go green—like The Hulk. This charming lovely person you see…I swear it gets bad! My dad is like, 'Jenny. I need you to just hang up the phone and eat a sandwich and call me back.'"

Here are her top snacks that keep "The Hulk"—and bulk—at bay:

Plant smarts

"I'm a huge fan of algae; it's one of the most nutritionally dense foods on the planet. I get chlorella and spirulina from watershed.net and take a handful of tablets with a piece of fruit or peanut butter, or an apple and almond butter."

Incredible eggs

"A couple of boiled eggs with a piece of Ezekiel bread with some ghee butter. I always do boiled eggs with Himalayan pink salt. I just shell 'em and pop 'em in."

The rice stuff

"Organic brown rice cakes from Trader Joe's or Whole Foods with a little butter on it—it's like my bread and butter."

Pizza party

"I'll take water crackers, melt a little Muenster cheese on them and sprinkle on red chili flakes, so it's like a mini pizza. I'll get five crackers out and set them up like a little treat."

The most super healthy meal you can think of is…salmon.

"Any time I can get omega 3's in my body I'm obsessed! It goes beyond the beauty aspect of hair, skin and nails to your joints and cholesterol. I sprinkle a special Tunnel Bar-B-Q seasoning from Canada on there with a little lemon and bake it for 13 minutes. And on the side, I have a lightly sautéed kale with garlic, a little oil and roasted pine nuts, and I'll slice a sweet potato [into rounds] spray a little coconut oil on top, and bake them on a pan with Himalayan sea salt until I just brown the bottom. It's like chips but a little thicker. That’s my go-to dinner."

Jen Widerstrom, a trainer on The Biggest Loser, has a holistic approach to health and wellness that incorporates nutrition, fitness, and mental well-being.

