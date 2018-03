Try this recipe: Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Gravy

What could be better than tender pork with fresh herbs, smothered in mushrooms and wine? The cabbage rounds out the edible goodness by lending a crisp touch of freshness.

Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, pork tenderloin, fresh thyme, fresh sage, fresh rosemary, sea salt, black pepper, wild mushrooms, unsalted butter, garlic, white wine, chicken broth, all-purpose flour, red cabbage, red wine vinegar, honey, whole-grain mustard

Calories: 315