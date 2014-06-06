3 Taco Bell Picks Healthier Than the New Quesarito

Over the last month, Taco Bell has been testing a new item in select markets called the Quesarito: a beef, shredded chicken, or steak burrito with rice, sour cream, and chipotle sauce...all wrapped in a cheese quesadilla. Seriously. Today, the chain announced it will add the item to its national menu beginning this Monday, June 9.

With melted cheese, sour cream, two tortillas, and exactly zero vegetables, it doesn't take a nutrition degree to figure out that this concoction is far from wholesome. All three meat options clock in at around 650 calories and 30 grams of fat. Full nutritional information isn't available yet, but we're curious to see just how much saturated fat and sodium are packed into the Quesarito.

But Taco Bell isn't all bad. Every item on the chain's Fresco menu contains fewer than 350 calories and 9 grams of fat, plus they include a pico de gallo topping made with fresh tomatoes. And the sides like corn salsa and chips or pico and chips do add some veggies to your meal.

Here are three better bets at Taco Bell:

Fresco Burrito Supreme—Chicken

Photo: Courtesy Taco Bell

330 calories, 8 grams of fat (2.5g saturated), 18 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber

Fresco Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Photo: Courtesy Taco Bell

150 calories, 4.5 grams of fat (1.5g saturated), 12 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber

Chips and corn salsa

Photo: Courtesy Taco Bell

280 calories, 12 grams of fat (1g saturated), 4 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber