3 Easy Dishes That a Celeb Nutritionist Makes for Dinner

Here at Health, we are always looking for recipes that are loaded with great nutrition, of course—but they also have to be super-delicious and satisfying. And they have to be easy to make, and can’t call for exotic ingredients. Oh, and bonus points if the end result is beautiful.

If that seems like a tall order, it is; but the recipes below tick all of the boxes. You will love these unfussy, veg-loaded, tasty dishes from the new cookbook Cook. Nourish. Glow. ($30, amazon.com) by celebrity nutritionist Amelia Freer.

Broccoli and Cashew Steam-Fry



Photo: Susan Bell

Serves: 4

1 tsp. coconut oil

1 head of broccoli, broken into florets (approx. ½ lb. florets)

½ cup cashews, soaked in water for 1 hour

1 ¾-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled, thinly sliced

A good splash of coconut aminos or tamari (wheat-free soy sauce)

Sea salt or pink Himalayan salt

Chili flakes, optional

Put 1 tsp. coconut oil into a frying pan on a medium heat. Add broccoli florets and 2 Tbsp. water. Drain cashews and give them a quick rinse under fresh cold water, then add to pan with ginger and coconut aminos. Mix well and steam-fry for 3 to 4 minutes (you want the broccoli to be crunchy, not soft), tossing frequently. Sprinkle with a little salt and chili flakes, if desired, and serve immediately.

PER SERVING: 129 Calories, 9g Fat (3g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 4g Pro., 9g Carb., 171mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 35mg Calcium

RELATED: 5 Steps to the Perfect Stir-Fry (Plus Recipes)

Roasted Peppers with Baked Eggs



Photo: Susan Bell

Serves: 1

1 large fresh bell pepper (any color), halved, seeds removed

Olive oil

8 sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tsp. harissa paste

1 oz. fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs, preferably free-range or organic

A small handful of fresh basil leaves, finely shredded

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place pepper halves on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix sun-dried tomatoes and harissa paste together in a medium bowl. Stir in spinach; season with salt and pepper. Remove pepper halves from oven. Spoon tomato and spinach mixture into pepper halves. Use the spoon to make a well in center, then break a whole egg slowly over top of each half (take care not to let the egg spill over). Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, until egg yolks are cooked as you like. Sprinkle with a little shredded basil before serving.

PER SERVING: 291 Calories, 15g Fat (4g Sat.), 372mg Chol., 7g Fiber, 17g Pro., 23g Carb., 380mg Sod., 5mg Iron, 131mg Calcium

RELATED: 13 Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Steam-Fried Cabbage with Poached Salmon



Photo: Susan Bell

Serves: 2

2 tsp. coconut oil

½ pound white or red cabbage, shredded

2 wild salmon fillets, skin removed

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. capers, drained and rinsed

1 small bunch fresh parsley, leaves picked and roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat a frying pan over medium heat. Add 2 tsp. coconut oil and 2 Tbsp. water. Add shredded cabbage, mix well, cover and cook for 3 minutes. Place salmon fillets on top of cabbage, adding 2 more Tbsp. water if necessary. Cover again and cook 5 to 6 minutes, checking occasionally to make sure cabbage isn’t sticking to bottom of pan. If it is, add a splash more water. Once salmon has cooked, add lemon zest and juice, jalapeno, capers and parsley to pan. Season with sea salt and black pepper and serve salmon on top of the cabbage.

PER SERVING: 239 Calories, 12g Fat (5g Sat.), 62mg Chol., 4g Fiber, 24g Pro., 9g Carb., 275mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 76mg Calcium

From the book Cook. Nourish. Glow. by Amelia Freer. Copyright 2016 by Amelia Freer. Reprinted courtesy of HarperWave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.