3 Spring Zucchini Bread Recipes

It’s National Zucchini Bread Day! If you have ever had a piece of moist and perfectly sweet zucchini bread, then you are fully aware that this summer veggie is much more than just a side dish. This versatile and bountiful vegetable pairs perfectly with both sweet and savory dishes, from oven chips to casseroles to muffins and frittatas.

But today it’s all about the bread. So whip up one (or all!) of these delicious zucchini recipes and take advantage of this warm-weather staple. Besides tasting great, zucchini is packed with vitamin A, easy to cook and low in calories…what more could you ask for in a vegetable?!

Zucchini Bread



Ingredients: flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, egg substitute, canola oil, grated lemon, vanilla extract, sugar, shredded zucchini, chopped walnuts

Calories: 150

Try this recipe: Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Muffins



Ingredients: flour, white sugar, brown sugar, grated zucchini, salt, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, canola oil, baking powder, cinnamon, sugar

Calories:

Try this recipe: Zucchini Muffins

Zucchini Bread with Moroccan Spices



Ingredients: yeast, grated zucchini, bread flour, whole-wheat flour, salt, parsley, red bell pepper, unsalted roasted pistachios, cumin, hot chili flakes, cornmeal

Calories: 76

Try this recipe: Zucchini Bread with Moroccan Spices

