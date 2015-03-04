3 Simple Food Swaps to Shed Pounds Fast

Getty Images

Need a weight-loss kick-start? No need for extremes: Simple moves can work just as quickly as big ones.

News &amp; Views
March 04, 2015

Need a weight-loss kick-start? No need for extremes: Simple moves can work just as quickly as big ones, says Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer and author of the new book 5 Pounds: The Breakthrough 5-Day Plan to Jump-Start Rapid Weight Loss (and Never Gain It Back!) ($16, amazon.com).

âYou can go to spin class every day, but no amount of exercise is going to work faster than small diet changes,â Pasternak explains. âIn fact, intense exercise may increase appetite.â

RELATED: 11 Ways to Stop Overeating After Your Workouts

He recommends eating three meals and two snacks per day that have protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Start with these healthy swaps.

Photos: Getty Images

RELATED: 17 High-Protein SnacksÂ You Can Eat On the Go

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up