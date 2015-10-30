3 Mouthwatering Veggie Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

You know you're supposed to eat your veggies, and you do, but sometimes they can get a little boring. Not anymore: Michael Anthony, executive chef at celebrated NYC restaurants Gramercy Tavern and Untitled, gives them the star treatment in his new book, V is for Vegetables ($28, amazon.com). Read on for easy yet fabulous takes on some of the healthiest items abundant right now in your local farmer's market.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Serves: 4

2 large unpeeled sweet potatoes, cut lengthwise into 6 wedges

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Put the potatoes in a deep baking pan large enough to fit them in one layer, then add the oil, salt, and pepper. Over medium-high heat on the stove, cook the potatoes until well browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the potatoes are tender inside and crispy outside, about 20 minutes. Broil them for a few minutes to crisp the skins.

PER SERVING: 146 Calories, 10g Fat (1g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 1g Pro., 13g Carb., 181mg Sod., 1mg Iron, 20mg Calcium

Cauliflower Curry in a Bowl

Photo: Maura McEvoy

Serves: 6

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Florets from 1/2 head cauliflower

1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed

¼ cup raisins (mix of golden and black)

¼ cup minced shallots

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 thick slices fresh ginger, minced

2 small hot pickled peppers, like jalapeno, seeded, skinned, and chopped

1 ½ tsp. turmeric

½ tsp. mild curry powder

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

1 14-oz. can coconut milk

1 cup freshly cooked chickpeas (or canned, drained and rinsed)

Fresh lime juice

Handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower and cook until golden brown in places, about 5 minutes. Transfer the cauliflower to a bowl, add the squash to the pot, and cook for a few minutes. Add the raisins, shallots, garlic, ginger, pickled peppers, turmeric, curry powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper, and cook until the garlic and shallots are softened.

Add the coconut milk and 1 cup water, bring to a simmer, cover, and cook about 10 minutes. Add the cauliflower and chickpeas and simmer, covered, for another 10 minutes. Add lime juice and parsley and serve.

PER SERVING: 288 Calories, 22g Fat (14g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 4g Fiber, 5g Pro., 23g Carb., 283mg Sod., 4mg Iron, 66mg Calcium

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Maple Syrup

Photo: Maura McEvoy

Serves: 4

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

Salt and pepper

1 Tbsp. minced onion

1 small clove garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

Fresh lemon juice

Olive oil, for drizzling

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat, add the Brussels sprouts cut-side down, salt, and pepper, and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the Brussels sprouts are tender, about 15 minutes.

Return the skillet to the burner over medium heat. Scatter the onions and garlic over the Brussels sprouts, drizzle with the maple syrup, then turn the sprouts over and let the syrup bubble and caramelize a little. Remove from the heat, drizzle with lemon juice and oil and serve.

PER SERVING: 197 Calories, 14g Fat (2g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 4g Fiber, 4g Pro., 18g Carb., 175mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 61mg Calcium

