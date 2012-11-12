3 Healthy Pancake Recipes to Start Your Week

Want to start your week off on the right (and delicious!) foot? A healthy breakfast can make all the difference in how you face the day ahead. Each of these recipes is packed with nutrients, healthy fiber, and satisfying protein, so you'll start Monday in a good-for-you way and with a smile on your face. Who doesn't grin when they eat pancakes?

Two-Ingredient Pancake

A pancake made with two ingredients? It might be hard to believe, but this pancake for one is easy to make and yummy. For some added protein and little more staying power, add a second egg to the mix. It'll give you a larger and fluffier pancake.

1 small banana

1 large egg, or two medium-size eggs

1. Mash bananas.

2. Mix ingredients until smooth.

3. Coat non-stick frying pan or griddle with cooking spray, and turn heat to low-medium.

2. Pour and cook pancake slowly, flipping only when middle bubbles and outer edges are easily released from pan.

OMG, Pancakes!

The texture of these pancakes is light, fluffy, and chewy, sort of like a traditional pancake mixed with a crepe. The flavor is slightly sweet (almost like banana bread) with a little bit of nuttiness, which comes from almond flour.

3 bananas

3 eggs

1/4 cup almond butter

1/4 cup almond meal/flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1. Mash bananas.

2. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend well. (You could always mix by hand; it’ll just take some elbow grease to get the batter really smooth.)

3. Pour batter onto a pre-heated, coated-in-non-stick-cooking-spray skillet or fry pan. Cook and flip.

Oatmeal Protein Pancake

This Oatmeal Protein Pancake is a nutritional powerhouse. Made with heart-healthy rolled oats, omega-3-rich ground flaxseed meal, protein-packed egg whites and vanilla-flavored protein powder, it'll satisfy your nutritional needs and taste buds!

1/3 cup oats

1/3 cup liquid egg whites1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Cinnamon to taste

Toppings to taste

Optional: 1/2 a mashed banana or 1/4 cup canned pumpkin, squash or mashed sweet potato

1. Mix together oats and egg whites with baking powder, vanilla extract and cinnamon in a bowl. Optional: add half a mashed banana or other ingredients to the batter.

2. Preheat a skillet, spray with non-stick spray, and pour your batter in while shaping it into a large disc “pancake” with a spoon.

3. Heat until partially cooked and flip pancake.

4. Once cooked through, top with syrup, peanut butter, canned pumpkin, fresh fruit or banana slices.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.