3 Healthier Breakfast Choices at McDonald’s

Question of the day: Now that some McDonaldâs locations are offering free coffee on Mondays, are there smart breakfast options there for people who are trying to eat healthier?

The answer: Yes. âWe think of quick-serve restaurants too simply, and we paint them too black and white,â Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($21, amazon.com), tells Health. âBe smart about what youâre choosing. Be judicious, and you can do fine at McDonaldâs.â

Given how important a meal breakfast is, Duyff says that if the lure of free coffee will get you to McDonald's, and help you to eat breakfast, then it's a good thing all around.

Duyffâs top choices for breakfast at McDonald's include:

Fruit â€˜N Yogurt Parfait

150 calories, 2g fat, 4g protein, and 10% of your daily calcium

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

290 calories, 4g fat, 5g protein, 5g fiber, 10% of your daily calcium

Egg White Delight McMuffin

250 calories, 8g fat, 18g protein, 4g fiber (Duyff notes that the sodium count is higher on this selection at 770mg; she recommends being cautious about sodium-rich foods for the rest of the day.)

She said even the regular Egg McMuffin is an OK choice with 300 calories, 13g fat, 17g protein, and 4g fiber. âThe sodium content is on the high side (750mg), and so is the fat,â she cautions. âSo you have to be cognizant of what else you eat that day.â

McDonaldâs is offering the free coffee in selected cities, including parts of Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, Money reports. Call your local store to see if theyâre offering it.

