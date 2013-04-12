3 Gooey Recipes for National Grilled Cheese Day

Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! If you're a cheese fanatic like me, today is probably the best day ever. Not only are these sammies the ultimate comfort food, they can pack in more 30% of your daily value of calcium
Not only are these sammies the ultimate comfort food, they can pack in more 30% of your daily value of calcium. Watching your waist? Create a slimmed-down version with low-calorie cheese such as mozzarella, Parmesan, swiss or feta.
And you don't have to stick to the traditional cheese singles and white bread. Sub in heart-healthy whole wheat bread or add veggies such as spinach, mushrooms and tomato for a boost of fiber, which recent research has suggested may lower stroke risk.
Try one of these jazzed up recipes below for a delicious and healthy treat!
Gruyere Panini with Sauteed Mushrooms
Ingredients: Gruyere cheese, whole wheat bread, dijon mustard, onion, spinach, mushrooms, butter
Calories: 406
Try this recipe: Gruyere Panini with Sauteed Mushrooms
Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye
Ingredients: Rye bread, mustard, Cheddar cheese, tomato
Calories: 355
Try this recipe: Grilled Cheese and Tomato on Rye
Grilled Pimento Cheese
Ingredients: Cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, garlic cloves, reduced-fat mayonnaise, sandwich thins bread
Calories: 131
Try this recipe: Grilled Pimento Cheese
