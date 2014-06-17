3 Genius Tricks for Delicious Water

Getty Images

Skip the same old lemon slice! Flavored ice cubes are all the rage. Just mix one of these pour into an ice-cube tray, freeze, and enjoy.

Hallie Levine
June 17, 2014

Skip the same old lemon slice! Flavored ice cubes are all the rage—they jazz up your water as they melt. Just mix one of these pour into an ice-cube tray, freeze, and enjoy.

Zesty Tea
1 teaspoon of ginger, 1 cup of green tea, 1 cup of tart cherry juice, and teaspoon of orange zest

Minty Sweet
1 cup sliced watermelon, 1 cup sliced strawberries, 1 cup of orange juice, 1 teaspoon of mint

Tropical Burst
1 cup of coconut water, 1 cup of pineapple juice and 1 cup of crushed pineapple

MORE:
15 Foods That Help You Stay Hydrated
How Much Water Do You Really Need?
12 Flavored Ice Cubes That Make a Splash

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up