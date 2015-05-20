3 Delicious Ways to Get Creative With Your Veggies

Bored with the same old salads and green juice? Time to get creative! Check out these fun ideas for falling in love with your vegetables all over again, from Candice Kumai, chef and author of the forthcoming book Clean Green Eats ($19; amazon.com).

Spiralize your squash

Get your pasta fix by putting yellow squash or zucchini into a spiralizer, then sautÃ©ing the ânoodlesâ lightly in olive oil. âJust toss them with your favorite marinara and youâve got a low-carb, high-fiber dish!â Kumai says. âIf youâre still craving real pasta, you can do half and half.â Donât have a spiralizer? Use a peeler to create squash âribbons.â

Shave your sprouts

Cut Brussels sprouts in half, then carefully use a mandolin slicer to thinly shave them. âYou can sautÃ© them in oil and season, or drizzle on a homemade balsamic vinaigrette for a salad. I like to add blue Roquefort, walnuts and sliced pear for sweetness,â Kumai says.

â€œFryâ€ your sweet potatoes

You probably already order sweet potato fries at restaurants every chance you get. Why not make a healthy version at home? All you have to do is peel two medium sweet potatoes, then slice lengthwise. Lightly coat them in coconut oil and bake at 375Â°F for 40Â minutes. Turn them halfway through.

