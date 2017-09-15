Eat clean (and save money!) with our quick-and-easy recipes

Packing your lunch can help you eat healthier and cut calories. But let’s be real: The planning can be a turnoff, and the food can be boring—who wants to eat the same sandwich or leftovers every day? That’s why we decided to create the 21-Day Healthy Lunch Challenge. It makes planning your midday meals a cinch: At the start of each week, you pick up a few ingredients and prep some basics. Then you’re set to throw together crave-worthy lunches on weekday mornings in no time at all. We’ll guide you through each step. Sign up to get: