12 Weird Ice Cream Flavors That Actually Exist

Ice cream for breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? Might as well, given all the hearty and savory flavors out there (bacon lovers, rejoice). Dig into this list of some of the more unique offerings at shops around the country. We won't even get into the extreme ice creams that have made news in recent years, ranging from Cicada (discontinued by the order of health officials) to Breast Milk.
Bacon Jalapeño Popper
Bacon goes with everything, apparently. Exhibit A: Bacon Jalapeño Popper, below, at Amy's in Texas (locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio). Customers can also treat themselves to Maple Cayenne Bacon gelato at Black Dog Gelato in Chicago, and Bacon de Leche at The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Lobster
We'd expect nothing less from a New England shop. Find it at Ben & Bill's Chocolate Emporium in Bar Habor, Maine; there's also a location in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
Foie Gras Ice Cream
Get your fill at Humphry Slocombe, in San Francisco, with or without the Ginger Snaps.
Pear & Blue Cheese
You can try this unique cheese pairing at the Salt & Straw in Portland, Ore., or at their Los Angeles location.
Sweet Potato Ancho Chile Chocolate Chip
Despite the sweet potato, this won't count toward your five-a-day. (Sorry.) Available at Azucar in Miami.
Pizza
Two comfort-food favorites in one! At Little Baby's, in Philadelphia.
Chorizo Caramel Swirl Ice Cream
Ever craved ham in your ice-cream? Yes? Hit OddFellows in New York.
Avocado
Mallard in Bellingham, Wash., has a rotating menu of seasonal flavors. On deck this summer: creamy green goodness.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Dreamed up by the folks at Coolhaus, in Culver City, Calif.
Nova Lox Ice Cream
Taste it at Max & Mina's in Flushing, N.Y. Bagel not included.
