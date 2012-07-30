17 Healthy Muffin Recipes

Why do we love muffins? Easy…they're yummy, easy to make, portable, and endlessly adaptable to taste and nutrition preferences. But watch out! Store-bought muffins (even healthy-sounding versions like Starbucks Zucchini Walnut Muffin) can pack more fat and calories than a cupcake! The solution: Make your own. These baked treats are all relatively low in fat and calories, and most are packed with fresh fruit, fiber, and good-for-you fats. So go ahead…indulge your muffin cravings, guilt-free!