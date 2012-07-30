17 Healthy Muffin Recipes

Why do we love muffins? Easy…they're yummy, easy to make, portable, and endlessly adaptable to taste and nutrition preferences. But watch out! Store-bought muffins (even healthy-sounding versions like Starbucks Zucchini Walnut Muffin) can pack more fat and calories than a cupcake! The solution: Make your own. These baked treats are all relatively low in fat and calories, and most are packed with fresh fruit, fiber, and good-for-you fats. So go ahead…indulge your muffin cravings, guilt-free!
Raspberry-Cream Cheese Muffins
These taste rich and decadent, but thanks to low-fat cream cheese they have only two-thirds the fat of traditional muffins. Fresh or frozen raspberries pack fiber and immune-boosting vitamin C. Tip: Try spooning the flour into the measuring cup rather than scooping from the canister; this will ensure you don’t add too much flour.
Packed with dried fruits, nuts, oatmeal, wheat bran, and whole grain flour, these healthy muffins pack a whopping 3.4 grams of fiber each. Feel free to add your own favorite dried fruits (apricots work especially well), just make sure to toss them lightly in flour first to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the batter.
Check out this sugar-free muffin, the perfect solution for your morning sweet tooth. Fresh blueberries are best here, but you can also thaw and drain frozen ones; either way they are rich in antioxidants.
Any recipe with quinoa is bound to be good for you. This humble grain is a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids, the body's building blocks for everything from hormones to enzymes. The muffins themselves are rich and flavorful, with only 118 calories per serving.
This gluten-free recipe, also low in cholesterol, combines applesauce, cinnamon, and chocolate chips to make a batch of eight tasty muffins in only roughly 30 minutes (including both prep and cook time).
Pop them in your lunch box or enjoy as a snack throughout the day.
At just 157 calories each, these muffins also pack in 4 g of protein and 2 g of fiber. The raspberries and lemon give them a refreshing tart taste and they're easy to make too!
Whisk together low-fat yogurt, lemon rind, and eggs, then add the flour mixture. Once you’ve spooned the batter into muffin casings, sprinkle with the raspberries and icing sugar, before baking for 20 minutes.