For a more filling burger, all you need is some cooked quinoa. Add 1 cup of quinoa per 1 pound of ground meat to make four servings, Roosevelt says. And if you’re a vegetarian , then you can use quinoa to make patties. In this case, you would use 1/2 cup of cooked quinoa with 1 cup of beans to get the same serving size, Roosevelt suggests. While whole quinoa in addition to an egg substitute can be a great binder, you may still have issues getting things to hold. Luckily, there’s a trick to ensure you never have to see your patties crumble on your spatula. “You need something that will add moisture and has a sticky consistency," Roosevelt says. “Using sweet potato as a paste will help keep the patty together."