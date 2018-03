12 Pumpkin Spice Foods You Didn't Know Existed

Admit it, you get at least a tiny bit giddy when pumpkin spice season (otherwise known as fall) rolls around. But Starbucks is far from the only company featuring the flavor—many brands have jumped on the pumpkin bandwagon and created their own seasonally spiced treats. Many make us wonder why someone didn't think of it sooner (hello, pumpkin-spice oatmeal), but some, well...we'll let you be your own judge. If you're feeling adventurous, try these seasonal (and sometimes strange) pumpkin-flavored foods.

RELATED: 17 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes

Oatmeal

We're big fans of starting the morning with a heart-healthy bowl of oatmeal. For a fast, easy, and seasonal take on this fiber-filled breakfast, Quaker has rolled out a pumpkin spice version of its convenient instant packets. Quaker Pumpkin Spice Limited Edition Instant Oatmeal ($8, amazon.com)Â

Cereal

For another way to begin your day, chow down on a bowl of Frosted Mini Wheats layered with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Though this cereal is high in fiber, at 6 grams per serving, watch your portions—it's also fairly high in sugar. Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats Pumpkin Spice ($11, amazon.com)Â

Yogurt

Get a healthy serving of protein-packed Greek yogurt AND your pumpkin fix in one sitting with Chobani’s latest seasonal option. Oh and don’t worry, the fall flavor invasion doesn’t stop with the pumpkin yogurt—Chobani's grab-and-go cup also comes with piecrust crumbles, crunchy pecans & salty-sweet glazed pumpkin seeds. Chobani Flip Limited Batch Pumpkin Harvest Crisp ($2, freshdirect.com)

RELATED: 4 Things You Can Make With Greek Yogurt

Granola

Just in case you feel like Chobani's seasonal yogurt hasn't quite reached its pumpkin potential, have no fear; you can top it off with pumpkin spice granola. Archer Farms Granola Pumpkin Spice ($3, target.com)Â

Pancakes & Waffles

A weekend brunch at home wouldn't be complete without some delicious fresh-off-the-griddle pancakes. Sure, you could whip up some pumpkin pancakes from scratch, OR you could take a shortcut with Williams Sonoma's spiced mix. Williams-Sonoma Spiced Pecan Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix ($12, williams-sonoma.com)

Trail Mix

If you want to take the flavors of fall with you everywhere you go, grab a pack of Archer Farms pumpkin spice trail mix to snack on anytime, anywhere. Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Monster Trail Mix ($3, target.com)

RELATED: 4 Addicting Snacks That Are Actually Good For You

Chocolate

M&Ms dress up in different colors for the holidays (red and green for Christmas, pink for V-day, etc.). This season, they'll be getting a pumpkin flavor. M&Ms Pumpkin Spice Latte ($3, amazon.com)

Also keep an eye out for Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Chips ($6, amazon.com) and Ghirardelli Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Caramel Chocolate Squares ($13, amazon.com) if you just can't get enough chocolate-meets-pumpkin goodness.

Marshmallows

Pastel-colored Peeps are a sugary treat for the spring, and now these marshmallows are getting a fall makeover. Available only at Target, the little chicks are currently orange, pumpkin spice flavored, and dipped in white fudge. Peeps Pumpkin Marshmallows ($2, target.com)

Cookies

Last year, Oreo added pumpkin spice to its repertoire. And good news for all you sandwich-cookie lovers—the flavor is back this fall! (Just be sure to enjoy them in moderation.) Pumpkin Spice Oreos ($6, amazon.com)

Ice Cream

For yet another way to satisfy your sweet tooth, Edy's (or Dreyer's if you live west of the Rockies) features pumpkin ice cream from September to October. Edy's Pumpkin Ice Cream (Edys.com)

RELATED: 16 Easy, Guilt-Free Cookie Recipes

Granola Bars

To get your pumpkin spice fix in a convenient and healthier snack, Kashi offers pumpkin-spice granola bars. Kashi TLC Crunchy Granola Bar, Pumpkin Spice Flax ($6, amazon.com)Â

Gum

Get rid of coffee breath after your PSL with…pumpkin spice gum? Extra now sells pumpkin gum to sink your teeth into. Extra Sugarless Chewing Gum Pumpkin Spice ($8, amazon.com)