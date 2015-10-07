12 Pumpkin Spice Foods You Didn't Know Existed

Admit it, you get at least aÂ tiny bit giddy when pumpkin spice seasonÂ (otherwise known as fall) rollsÂ around. But Starbucks is far fromÂ the only company featuring the flavorâmanyÂ brands have jumped on the pumpkin bandwagon andÂ created their own seasonally spiced treats. ManyÂ make us wonder why someone didn't think of it sooner (hello, pumpkin-spice oatmeal), butÂ some, well...we'll let you be your own judge. If you're feeling adventurous, tryÂ theseÂ seasonalÂ (and sometimesÂ strange) pumpkin-flavored foods.

RELATED: 17 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes

Oatmeal

We're big fans ofÂ starting theÂ morning with aÂ heart-healthy bowl of oatmeal.Â For a fast, easy, and seasonal take on this fiber-filled breakfast, Quaker has rolled out a pumpkin spice version of its convenient instant packets.Â Quaker Pumpkin Spice Limited Edition Instant Oatmeal ($8, amazon.com)Â

Cereal

For another way toÂ begin your day, chow down on a bowl of Frosted Mini Wheats layeredÂ with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Though this cereal is high in fiber, at 6 grams per serving, watch your portionsâit's also fairly high in sugar.Â Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats Pumpkin Spice ($11, amazon.com)Â

Yogurt

Get a healthy serving of protein-packed Greek yogurt AND your pumpkin fix in one sitting with Chobaniâs latest seasonal option. Oh and donât worry, the fall flavor invasion doesnât stop with the pumpkin yogurtâChobani's grab-and-go cup also comes with piecrust crumbles, crunchy pecans & salty-sweet glazed pumpkin seeds. Chobani Flip Limited Batch Pumpkin Harvest Crisp ($2, freshdirect.com)

RELATED: 4 Things You Can Make With Greek Yogurt

Granola

Just in case you feel like Chobani's seasonalÂ yogurt hasn't quite reached its pumpkin potential, have no fear; you can top it off with pumpkin spice granola.Â Archer Farms Granola Pumpkin Spice ($3, target.com)Â

Pancakes & Waffles

A weekendÂ brunch at home wouldn't be complete without some delicious fresh-off-the-griddle pancakes. Sure, you could whip upÂ some pumpkin pancakesÂ from scratch, OR you could take a shortcut with Williams Sonoma's spiced mix.Â Williams-Sonoma Spiced Pecan Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle MixÂ ($12, williams-sonoma.com)

Trail Mix

If you want to take theÂ flavors of fall with you everywhere you go, grab a pack of Archer Farms pumpkin spice trail mix to snack on anytime, anywhere.Â Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Monster Trail Mix ($3, target.com)

RELATED: 4 Addicting Snacks That Are Actually Good For You

Chocolate

M&Ms dress up in different colors for the holidays (red and green for Christmas, pink for V-day, etc.). This season, they'll be getting a pumpkin flavor.Â M&Ms Pumpkin Spice Latte ($3, amazon.com)

Also keep an eye out forÂ Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Chips ($6, amazon.com) and Ghirardelli Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Caramel Chocolate Squares ($13, amazon.com) if you just can't get enough chocolate-meets-pumpkin goodness.

Marshmallows

Pastel-colored Peeps are a sugary treat forÂ the spring, and now these marshmallows are getting a fall makeover. Available only at Target, theÂ little chicks are currentlyÂ orange, pumpkin spice flavored, and dipped in white fudge.Â Peeps Pumpkin Marshmallows ($2, target.com)

Cookies

Last year,Â Oreo added pumpkin spice to its repertoire. And good news for all youÂ sandwich-cookieÂ loversâthe flavor is back this fall! (Just be sure to enjoy them in moderation.)Â Pumpkin Spice Oreos ($6, amazon.com)

Ice Cream

For yet another way to satisfy your sweet tooth, Edy's (or Dreyer's if you live west of the Rockies) features pumpkin ice cream from September toÂ October. Edy's Pumpkin Ice Cream (Edys.com)

RELATED: 16 Easy, Guilt-Free Cookie Recipes

Granola Bars

To get your pumpkin spice fix in a convenient and healthier snack,Â Kashi offersÂ pumpkin-spice granola bars.Â Kashi TLC Crunchy Granola Bar, Pumpkin Spice Flax ($6,Â amazon.com)Â

Gum

Get rid of coffee breath after your PSL withâ¦pumpkin spice gum? Extra now sells pumpkin gumÂ to sink your teeth into.Â Extra Sugarless Chewing Gum Pumpkin Spice ($8, amazon.com)