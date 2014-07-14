11 Delicious Ways to Cook With Peaches This Summer

Fuzzy, juicy, sweet and savory.

As prime peach season falls between June and August, help yourself to a sweet dose of vitamins A and C, along with a helping of fiber. We've crawled the internet searching for some of the best recipes around that incorporate peaches (not a cobbler among our offerings—you've got that, we figure). Check out the recipes below for some new ways to cook with a summer favorite:

Peach Wonton



A sweet treat that blends Southern and Asian influences, peach wonton are fried and topped with powdered sugar. Amy Johnson from She Wears Many Hats suggests dipping them in caramel, whipped cream or brown butter bourbon sauce. The recipe makes 50-55 wontons, so be prepared for a major splurge (or an impromptu party). But we guarantee you won't stop at just one.

Bacon, Cheese, and Peach Panini

Iowa Girl Eats/Fox News Magazine

What's better than salty bacon, creamy fontina cheese and tangy mustard? Not much, we'd argue. But blogger Kristin Porter from Iowa Girl Eats ups it another notch by adding peaches to this delicious panini. For best results, makes sure the sandwich is pressed on medium for about three to four minutes if you're using a panini maker, or until it's crispy if you're improvising with a regular old pan.

Peach Salsa

Natasha's Kitchen/Fox News Magazine

Zip things up with a peach salsa. While this salsa features cilantro, peppers, and jalapenos, Natasha Kravchuk from Natasha's Kitchen enjoys adding peaches because they're less acidic. She also recommends trying peach salsa on top of grilled fish or pork dishes.

Grilled Peaches

Thriving Home Blog/Fox News Magazine

Grilled peaches are fast and can be made with a few simple ingredients: peaches, honey, Gorgonzola cheese and balsamic vinegar. Polly Conner from the Thriving Home Blog advises placing the halved peaches face down on the grill and leaving them there for one to two minutes. Then flip the peaches over, fill the pit hole with the ingredients and grill for five more minutes.

Tomato, Peach and Burrata Salad

Two Peas & Their Pod/Fox News Magazine

A play on the classic tomato, basil and mozzarella salad, Maria Lichty from Two Peas & Their Pod mixes diced up tomatoes and peaches. She uses burrata and cream, and tops the ingredients off with a simple balsamic reduction and fresh basil. This is the perfect salad to serve as an appetizer at any party.