10 Ways to Use Maple Syrup Beyond Breakfast

There's no pairing quite like maple syrup and pancakes. Really, who could resist the sweet liquid drizzled on top a fluffy stack? Together, the two make the ultimate comforting breakfast.

It's impossible to think one could exist without the other...or so you thought. Whether it's lunch, dinner, or a snack, you'd be surprised just how many foods outside breakfast time taste even better with a little maple syrup. In honor of National Maple Syrup Day, here's 10 new ways to add maple syrup to your dishes:

Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash

Calories: 211

Vegetarians and omnivores alike will love this meatless side dish. Not only is it low in sodium, but maple syrup helps brings out the taste of cinnamon and cloves. Get the recipe: Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash



Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber

Calories: 250

For a twist on your usual salmon recipe, glaze the fish with some maple syrup. Mustard, garlic, and cumin amp up the flavor. Get the recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber



Maple Brown Rice Pudding

Calories: 170

Maple syrup tops off this nutrient-rich pudding. The brown rice packs resistant starch, and the almonds are a good source of metabolism-boosting monounsaturated fat. Get the recipe: Maple Brown Rice Pudding



Stuffed Baked Apples with Maple Yogurt Cream

Calories: 266

If you love apple pie, then you'll want to try this treat, which skips the hefty calories of a fattening crust. Plus, maple syrup adds a more natural sweetness. Get the recipe: Stuffed Baked Apples with Maple Yogurt Cream



Maple-Orange Chicken

Calories: 278

Tired of your same old chicken seasoning? Maple syrup mixed with orange juice and white wine is one way to spice up your dish. Get the recipe: Maple-Orange Chicken



Cornmeal Shortcake with Maple Berries

Calories: 327

With 8 grams of protein, this is one satisfying dessert. The blueberries and blackberries taste even better when mixed with maple syrup. Get the recipe: Cornmeal Shortcake with Maple Berries



Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake

Calories: 239

Talk about the perfect dish to make for guests. This pudding-cake hybrid features heart-healthy cranberries combined with maple syrup. Get the recipe: Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake



Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

Calories: 168

This great winter salad combines butternut squash, hazelnuts, and Parmesan cheese. Not to mention maple syrup adds sweet flavor to your veggies. Get the recipe: Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette



Hazelnut Shortbread Bars

Calories: 203

Forget the snack bars you'll find at the store. These have a caramelized pecan pie-type filling made from maple syrup and nuts. Get the recipe: Hazelnut Shortbread Bars



Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping

Calories: 380

Maple syrup gives lightly toasted oats a bit of flavor. The best part: Uncooked oats have four times as much resistant starch as cooked ones. Get the recipe: Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping



