10 Healthy-ish Super Bowl Recipes That Will Be the Talk of the Party

These creative snack ideas will get your guests excited and many of them sneak in veggies and fruit.
Editor's note: This post originally ran Jan. 28, 2015; it was updated Jan. 28, 2016.
Super Bowl XLIX will air Sunday, Feb. 7, and you know what that means? Food, and lots of it.
No matter whether you're rooting for the Denver Broncos or the Carolina Panthers, the big game gives football lovers everywhere an excuse to get together and snack.
Yes, we're all for healthy eating here at Health, but we understand that when it comes to Super Bowl parties, people tend to expect the traditional fare like chips, pizza, and hot dogs.
Luckily, Pinterest has a few creative snack ideas that will get your guests excited and many of them sneak in some veggies and fruit. Who knows? Some people might actually thank you for it later.
Watermelon helmet
An epic carving feat.
Snackadium
A trendy snack stadium, now with veggies.
Slimmed-down snackadium
...and a version with even more veggies!
Football lime
Works as a garnish for many drinks, alcoholic or otherwise.
Candy-coated football apples
If only you could flick these like in paper football.
Chocolate-covered strawberries
Berries? Yes, please.
Football cheese plate
Who could resist this?
Football cupcakes
You could make them with avocado instead of butter if you want. Or not.
Turnovers
Just plain adorable.
Deviled eggs
One egg has 6 grams of protein. And, yes, you can eat the yolk.
