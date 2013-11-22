10 Cranberry Recipes: Sauce, Pies, Cocktails, and More!

This weekend is National Eat a Cranberry Day, and Thanksgiving is just a few days away, so now is the perfect time to get more of this tart, little fruit. Cranberries pack a big, nutritional punch and are rich in vitamin C, fiber, and manganese.

But if the first thing that pops into your mind when you hear the word "cranberry" is the stuff you slide out of a can, we've got great recipes for you to try. Don't get us wrong, canned cranberry sauce can have its place at the Thanksgiving feast. But there's nothing quite like the taste of fresh cranberries. And why limit yourself to cranberry sauce, when you can enjoy this fruit in desserts, drinks, and more?

To get your cooking creativity flowing, here are 10 great cranberry recipes to consider.

Seriously Orange Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients: orange marmalade, grated orange rind, fresh orange juice (about 2 oranges), sugar, fresh cranberries



Try this recipe: Seriously Orange Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry-Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients: Crushed ice, Grand Marnier (orange-flavored liqueur), cranberry juice, Champagne or sparkling wine, orange slices

Try this recipe: Cranberry-Champagne Cocktail

Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish

Ingredients: fresh cranberries, water, sugar, orange rind strip, fresh orange juice, cloves, cinnamon stick

Try this recipe: Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish

Fresh-Cranberry Mimosas



Ingredients: Champagne or sparkling wine, fresh orange juice, cranberry juice cocktail, whole fresh cranberries, orange slices

Try this recipe: Fresh-Cranberry Mimosas

Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Ingredients: fresh cranberries, celery, white onion, jalapeño pepper, fresh cilantro, kosher or sea salt, sugar, fresh lime juice

Try this recipe: Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake



Ingredients: Cranberries, maple syrup, water, all-purpose flour, cornmeal, baking powder, egg, milk, unsalted butter, vanilla extract, salt, whipped cream.

Try this recipe: Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake

Spiced Cranberry Sauce



Ingredients: Cranberries, brown sugar, water, cardamom, orange rind.

Try this recipe: Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Pear-Cranberry Pie with Granola



Ingredients: Prepared pie dough, Bosc or Barlett pears, cranberries, granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, lemon juice, nutmeg, salt, cranberry granola, raw sugar, honey.

Try this recipe: Pear-Cranberry Pie with Granola

Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones



Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, unsalted butter, buttermilk, egg, vanilla extract, cranberries, egg white, coarse sugar.

Try this recipe: Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones

White Cranberry-Citrus Punch



Ingredients: sparkling wine, Riesling, white cranberry juice, orange, cranberries, orange peel.

Try this recipe: White Cranberry-Citrus Punch