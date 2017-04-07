World Physical Activity Day Captured in 6 Funny and Motivating Tweets

In case you missed it, yesterday was World Physical Activity Day. The goal? To encourage all of us to get off our duffs and move around more—which is always a good thing. We know that adults who don’t get the recommended amount of exercise per week (at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity movement) are at a higher risk of diabetes, depression, cancer, and more. Science has also shown that not exercising can raise your risk of heart disease as much as obesity does. But the simplest reason to stay active? It makes you feel good.

Turns out Twitter users are all for working that body too. Here are six of the impressive stats and chuckle-inducing GIFs that were tweeted out yesterday, and made us want to get our sweat on asap.

Yep, even waddling counts as exercise.

#WorldPhysicalActivityDay: Even short bursts of gentle activity can do wonders for your #MentalHealth 🙂 How about a walk in the sunshine? pic.twitter.com/3bDGKEFASg — MHFA England (@MHFAEngland) April 6, 2017

But there are endless ways to get your muscles firing.

Here's an impressive fact, courtesy of London's Newcomb Library: Walking briskly for just 75 minutes a week can add nearly two whole years to your life.

Sit less, move move, break away from your desk, & go for a walk…(with or without pets🐕😀) #WorldPhysicalActivityDay 🚶🏻👣🏃🏻👣 🌞 pic.twitter.com/g9oOQ6cwtf — Newcomb Library (@NewcombLibrary) April 6, 2017

We love that Cancer Research UK called out dancing and gardening as alternative ways to raise your heart rate. Treadmill who?

Today is #WorldPhysicalActivityDay – remember that it’s never too late to make a change, and every little helps. pic.twitter.com/xhOJqfwdmD — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) April 6, 2017

No matter what kind of workout we're talking about, keep in mind that This Girl Can crush it.

Just don’t let this happen to you...

Today is #WorldPhysicalActivityDay, but be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/yzTqDupo0a — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 6, 2017

Happy sweating!