Yes, It’s Possible to Exercise Too Much—Here Are the Signs

Remember that Britney Spears lyric "Gimme, gimme more"? That's you in a nutshell. But "when you spend hours in the gym doing the same routine, your body becomes very efficient, and you stop seeing changes," explains Michael Lovitt, an exercise physiologist in Los Angeles. Going long can also lead to overuse injuries and mental boredom, adds Frank Baptiste, founder of FranklyFitness in New York City, who switches up his clients' plans monthly. "Most people think of just changing exercises," he says, "but you can also manipulate volume—time, number of sets, or reps—and intensity—load, speed, tempo."

Maybe swap out a few of those long cardio parties for a session at the weight rack, suggests Lovitt. Hit opposing muscle groups (e.g., biceps and triceps), alternating all-out effort with short rest periods. The payoffs: decreased gym time, higher calorie burn, and a more toned physique.