People Are Editing Out Their Hip Dips on Instagram—but This Woman Refuses To

You know hip dips—these are the inward curves above each hip bone that most of us have. Some people have hip dips that are more visible than others, and lots of users on social media edit theirs out, viewing them as a body flaw when these curves are actually totally normal.

So it's refreshing to come across an influencer who is no longer hiding her hip dips and instead celebrating them—and taking to Instagram to demonstrate why others should too.

On Tuesday, London-based influencer Danielle Mansutti—best known for her beauty tips and enviable travel itinerary—shared a message about her hip dips, which used to be one of her biggest body insecurities.

“HIP DIPS!” she wrote. “Something that so many women (and men) have, yet something so hidden away. I’ve had hip dips for as long as I can remember, and have spent the majority of my life feeling like I was the only one in the world who had them.”

Mansutti copped to spending a considerable amount of time editing out her hip dips from social photos, in an attempt to fit in with other influencers. But she eventually realized how dangerous this was—making other women who have hip dips view them as unattractive and leading to a skewed idea of what a normal body looks like.

“We do need to remember not to compare our bodies to bodies that have been enhanced,” she reminded her followers. “If you have hip dips, just like I do, guess what - it’s normal! Sometimes I love mine and sometimes I don’t, but I’ve accepted that they are a part of me and are a normal thing.”

If you’re a member of what she calls her “hip dip crew,” try not to view them unflattering, and definitely don't edit them out of your social images. Instead, take Mansutti's advice to embrace and love your body—which is perfect as is.