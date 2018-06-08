The One Small Change That Helped This Woman See Major Ab Results

When it comes to reaching a healthy weight, most of us think it can't be done without dieting. But Australian influencer Cass Hines believes that the answer lies not in depriving yourself of any food but changing how much you eat and how often.

In a recent Instagram post, Hines explained how portion control has helped her trim her midsection and leave her feeling better than ever. She also shared a before and after photo illustrating how this strategy worked for her.

“I was brought up to finish everything on my plate and I wasn’t allowed to leave the table until I did," she captioned her post. "Who else can relate? I also tend to pick at anything my [4-year-old] leaves behind on her plate.”

Going on vacation, however, gave Hines a chance to try mindful eating strategies. And without the temptation to finish off her preschooler's snacks, she ate three meals of varied proportions every day: a large breakfast, a medium-size lunch, and a smaller dinner.

Now, she continues to eat the same three meals at the same sizes, and she credits them with helping her shape up her abs and feel healthy and strong. “I focus on portion control because I truly believe we can and should have everything in moderation,” she continued. “I’m still able to eat the treats I want, but within reason, so watching my portions remains my big focus.”

Part of that focus comes with a few tips to avoid overeating. From sitting down to your meal to eating with loved ones, savoring both the food on your plate and the atmosphere surrounding it is key. Hines' portion control strategy is a lot more enjoyable, not to mention healthier, than depriving yourself.