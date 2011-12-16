5 Tips to Quickly Whip You Into Shape

By Leta Shy, FitSugar





When time is short, don't worry, you can still get in the calorie-burning effects of an effective workout. The next time you think you can't fit exercise in, here are five easy ways to convince yourself that's just not the case.

Use heavier weights. Cut your strength training time by increasing the heaviness of your weights. You'll be able to do fewer reps and still get the same results.

Combine your workouts. Don't have time to devote hours upon hours on separate cardio and strength training routines? Squeeze them both into an all-around workout that raises your heartbeat while still pumping up your muscles, like this fast-paced cardio circuit workout.

Or, break them up. Can't block off enough time for a longer workout session? Break up your calorie burning into a few manageable spurts of exercise. There are many reasons to love a short workout—read a few of them here!

Walk more. Staying active is more than just making it to the gym. To encourage yourself to walk more, get an inexpensive pedometer to track just how close to that 10,000-steps-a-day goal you really are.

Find a (new) buddy. If you haven't had time to catch up with a friend, now's the time extend a fitness-inspired invitation. Sign up for guest passes at a new studio, drop in on a Zumba classs, or bundle up for a long Winter walk together. You'll be able to inject variety in your workouts all while being able to spend time with your friend.

Tell us, how do you fit in a workout?