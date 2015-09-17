Where to Buy the Cool Clothes Jillian Michaels Is Wearing in Our October Issue

Here’s where you can buy the awesome workout clothes Jillian is working in our October issue.
In our latest issue, cover star Jillian MichaelsÂ shares advice on how to face your fears, providesÂ a fresh take on age-appropriate workouts, and demonstrates an amazingÂ body-changing circuit workout. If you want to recreate her look, hereâs where you can buy all of the awesome workout clothes the fitness guruÂ is wearing on the cover and in the October issue.
And donât forget to grab a copy of Health on newsstands now!
On the cover
Jillian's wearing: Nike tank ($40,Â nike.com). Koral leggings ($92,Â amazon.com).
In our feature
Jillian's wearing:Â Urban OutfittersÂ Silence + Noise dress ($56, urbanoutfitters.com).
Jillian's wearing: Vimmia sports bra (vimmia.comÂ for similar styles). Vimmia pants (vimmia.comÂ for similar styles).
Jillian's wearing: Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise T-shirt (urbanoutfitters.comÂ for similar styles). NSF trousers ($238,Â barneys.com). Konstantina Tzovolou sandals ($450,Â konstantinatzovolou.com).
Jillian's wearing: Urban Outfitter's Urban Renewal jacket ($79, urbanoutfitters.com). Beth Richards bathing suit ($260, bethrichards.com)