Where to Buy the Cool Clothes Jillian Michaels Is Wearing in Our October Issue

In our latest issue, cover star Jillian Michaels shares advice on how to face your fears, provides a fresh take on age-appropriate workouts, and demonstrates an amazing body-changing circuit workout. If you want to recreate her look, here’s where you can buy all of the awesome workout clothes the fitness guru is wearing on the cover and in the October issue.

And don’t forget to grab a copy of Health on newsstands now!

On the cover



Jillian's wearing: Nike tank ($40, nike.com). Koral leggings ($92, amazon.com).

In our feature



Jillian's wearing: Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise dress ($56, urbanoutfitters.com).

Jillian's wearing: Vimmia sports bra (vimmia.com for similar styles). Vimmia pants (vimmia.com for similar styles).

Jillian's wearing: Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise T-shirt (urbanoutfitters.com for similar styles). NSF trousers ($238, barneys.com). Konstantina Tzovolou sandals ($450, konstantinatzovolou.com).

Jillian's wearing: Urban Outfitter's Urban Renewal jacket ($79, urbanoutfitters.com). Beth Richards bathing suit ($260, bethrichards.com)